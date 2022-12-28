Covid scare: 3,718 dedicated beds in Bengal's state-run hospitals

Kolkata, Dec 28 Amid the fresh Covid-19 scare, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to immediately keep 3,718 beds reserved and dedicated for Covid-19 patients in the different state-run hospitals.

A clear instruction on this count was given at the Covid-19 preparedness meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi, at the state Secretariat 'Nabanna'. However, the Covid-related protocols would not be put in force in the state right at this moment, he told media persons after the meeting.

However, in the meeting, the Chief Secretary gave instructions for keeping a close watch on those people who are getting freshly affected by the virus. At the same time, he also directed genome sequencing of the newly-affected patients as far as possible.

It is learnt that in the meeting the Chief Secretary also expressed concern over the reluctance of the people in taking the booster dose shots, with only 26 per cent of the population having so far taken this precautionary dose.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the state government will inform the Union government on the shortage of vaccines in the state and ask for immediate supply of it.

On Monday, the state Health Department announced that a dedicated corona-unit ready in two hospitals of each district as an immediate measure. Although a section of the medical fraternity feels the necessity of keeping one hospital dedicated for Covid at least in Kolkata and its adjacent districts, the state Health Department officials feel that any step on this count might depend on the seriousness of the outbreak in the days to come.

