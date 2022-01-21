Covid scare: University of Hyderabad tells students to go home

Hyderabad, Jan 21 Concerned over the rising Covid numbers, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has advised its students to preferably return to the safety of their homes to minimise the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

The UoH on Friday told the students staying in the hostels and other campus residences that "it will be in their best interest" to go home as all classes and examinations will be conducted online.

UoH has limited resources to isolate students infected by the virus.

The increase in the number of cases is causing stress on the student welfare and health-care systems available on the campus. UoH will not be able to accommodate infected students and staff beyond a point.

"Therefore, we appeal to them to return to the safety of their homes," Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UoH Task Force has recommended that classes will continue online for all semesters. The end-semester evaluation will also be conducted in online/open book/take-home mode as was done during the second wave of Covid-19.

The UoH Health Centre is making self-testing kits available at the pharmacy. Stakeholders experiencing symptoms may purchase the kit for self-testing or get themselves tested at government or private testing centres.

