Covid Surge: K'taka reports 2,479 cases, 2,053 in Bengaluru alone

Bengaluru, Jan 4 The test positivity rate for Covid-19 in Karnataka has gone up to 2.59 per cent with the state reporting 2,479 new Covid cases on Tuesday, including 2,053 in Bengaluru alone, Health Minister K. Sudhakar said.

The state also reported four deaths. A total of 95,391 tests were conducted on Tuesday, the minister said.

"Data shows that cases are doubling every 2-3 days in Karnataka. While the government is working on containment measures for the new wave, we appeal to everyone to strictly follow three the Ms, i.e., mask up, maintain social distance and maintain hand hygiene," Sudhakar said.

Daily Covid cases in Karnataka are seeing a steady surge. After reporting 289 cases on December 27, the state had reported 1,290 cases on Monday, which shot up to 2,479 on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a crucial Covid expert committee meeting on Tuesday evening to take a call on tough rules and imposition of lockdown in the state.

According to sources, the government is considering imposing stringent restrictions in areas which are registering 3 per cent positivity rate. The government is also considering imposing a semi-lockdown in the other areas.

The government is mulling to reimpose weekend curfew along with the existing night curfew orders.

The infection rate in Bengaluru, which is seeing a steady spike, is keeping the health authorities on their toes. Sources in the health department said that they are predicting 15,000 cases in Bengaluru alone by January 15.

