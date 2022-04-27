Cuba sees lowest daily Covid-19 cases this year

Havana, April 27 Cuba has reported the lowest number of new daily cases of Covid-19 so far this year, after tests detected 196 infections in 24 hours, raising the accumulated caseload to 1,102,164, according to the Public Health Ministry.

In addition to the small number of new cases, no Covid-19 deaths were reported in the same 24 hours on Tuesday, maintaining the pandemic death toll at 8,525.

Some 1,059 cases of the disease are currently considered to be active, also the lowest figure so far this year for that category, Xinhua news agency reported.

The central Cuban province of Camaguey detected the highest number of new daily cases, with 39, followed by the western province of Havana with 28, and the central province of Villa Clara with 24 confirmed cases.

In Cuba, 9.9 million people out of a total population of 11.2 million have been fully vaccinated with Cuban-made triple-dose vaccines, including the Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines, and just more than 6.5 million people have received booster shots.

