Cuba sees no Covid-19 deaths for 3rd straight day

Havana, April 15 Cuba has reported no deaths from Covid-19 for a third consecutive day, keeping the death toll at 8,519, according to the Public Health Ministry.

In its daily pandemic report on Thursday, the Ministry said tests detected 449 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 1,098,563.

The country currently had 2,062 active cases, the lowest figure in recent weeks, it added.

The province of Camaguey had the highest number of daily infections, with 111, followed by Havana with 63, and Pinar del Rio with 42, Xinhua news agency reported.

As much as 9.9 million of Cuba's 11.2 million population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and more than 6.4 million have received a booster shot.

The Caribbean nation's immunisation program is being carried out with the Cuban-made Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor