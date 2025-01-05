Day 3 hunger strike: Prashant Kishor's health stable

Patna, Jan 5 The health condition of Prashant Kishor, the architect of the Jan Suraj Abhiyan, is stable. He has been on a hunger strike for more than 48 hours in solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary examination.

While his prolonged fast has raised concerns about his health, a team of doctors led by Patna-based physician Avinash Kumar has assured the public that Kishor's health remains stable, with only mild symptoms of bronchitis and dehydration.

Following a thorough examination, Avinash Kumar told the media that Kishor is experiencing dehydration and has been advised to drink two to three litres of water daily.

Additionally, the team recommended extra precautions to prevent further health complications due to the ongoing cold weather.

"Kishor is also dealing with mild dehydration and a slight sore throat, for which we have advised him to gargle regularly. Despite these minor concerns, Kishor's overall health is stable at this point," Avinash Kumar said.

Kishor's hunger strike is part of his larger effort to highlight and demand solutions for alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination, a matter that has sparked widespread protests across Bihar.

The agitation by BPSC candidates over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination has now entered its 18th day, with no resolution in sight.

The prolonged protest has drawn attention from various sections, particularly after Prashant Kishor, the Jan Suraj Party Chief, joined the movement in a show of solidarity, further amplifying its visibility and momentum.

Kishor has continued his hunger strike at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, braving the severe cold and harsh conditions.

The students are demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC Preliminary Examination, alleging that irregularities and paper leaks were not limited to a single examination centre but occurred across multiple locations.

Meanwhile, BPSC conducted the re-examination at 22 locations on Saturday and it was concluded peacefully.

