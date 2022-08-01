Dedication, commitment pivotal building blocks for healthy nation: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Aug 1 A positive attitude and healthy mental framework, along with dedication and commitment, are pivotal building blocks for a healthy and progressive nation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a training programme for senior administrative medical officers of the CGHS.

A week long training and orientation programme has been organised at the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) for CGHS officers to enhance and upgrade their skills at interpersonal communication, administration and use of technology.

In his address on the occasion, Mandaviya stressed on importance of 'Samvaad' as a strong tool for interpersonal communication and grievance redressal. "Those organisations and individuals that are in a learning mode will always progress. We shall always benefit from a 'Vidyarthi bhaav' where we are open to imbibing knowledge, new insights and learn from each other," he stated.

Highlighting the achievements of the CGHS, Union Minister of State for Healjh Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, who was also present, said that the CGHS, as an organisation, has widened its network and is now functional in 75 cities across the country with approximately 450 wellness centres.

Over the period, it has undergone many changes to keep pace with the developments in the health sector such as digitisation of services and inclusion of various new health modalities. Planning and implementation of these changes has been only possible due to consistent efforts and hard work of the entire workforce, she said.

"It is commendable that CGHS has adopted good administration practices like the recently introduced exercise of 'CGHS Panchayat'. Such practices help in assessing the different aspects of CGHS service system like the wellness centres, the empanelment procedures, bill reimbursement etc," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor