Delhi AIIMS observes 67th Foundation Day

New Delhi, Sep 25 The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday observed its 67th Foundation Day.

While presiding over the celebration, Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pawar expressed happiness over AIIMS ranking among top 10 educational institutions in the research category.

She also said it is the only institution with patient care service component in addition to research.

Pawar appreciated that it is a matter of immense pride that for the fifth consecutive year, AIIMS, has been ranked as number one among medical institutions as per National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) issued by the Ministry of Education, and urged the authorities to maintain the ranking in coming years too.

"India's health care system has shown great efficiency not only in providing diagnostic and management facilities but also in minimising mortality and maximising recovery," said MoS Health Pawar.

Pawar added: "Being successful is more of a journey, not a destination. We have to work hard to not only maintain high standards but also set newer milestones and put efforts to achieve the same."

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said: "When we talk about holistic health and inclusiveness of accessibility, we are including three factors in it. Firstly, expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science. Secondly, promotion of research in traditional Indian system of medicine and its active engagement in the healthcare system and thirdly providing better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person and every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology."

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the efforts of the Central government are to work holistically with emphasis on preventive care, while giving priority to tertiary healthcare. The efforts are to reduce the cost of treating for the poor and at the same time, on increasing the number of doctors rapidly," she added.

M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi and faculty members were present on the occasion.

