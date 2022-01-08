Delhi govt relaxes weekend curfew on Prakash Parab

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Delhi Government has announced to give relaxation on the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh to be held on January 9.

The government has allowed devotees to visit the Gurdwaras on the occasion of Prakash Parab with strict compliance of Covid guidelines and the Covid appropriate behaviour.

"The devotees will be allowed to visit Gurdwaras of Delhi on the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh Ji to be held on January 9, subject to the strict compliance of the guidelines of government of India and government of NCT of Delhi issued from time to time and to observe the Covid appropriate behaviour", said a notice issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The national capital Delhi has gone into weekend curfew starting on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday to check the sharp increase in coronavirus cases. The daily Covid caseload has crossed the 20,000 mark in the city.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,181 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike since May 5 last year when the tally reached 20,960. The infection rate in the city has climbed at 19.60, highest in last eight months. Delhi has as of now total 48,178 active cases.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi has also reported 48 new Omicron cases in last 24 hrs, pushing the tally to 513. Of total, 57 have recovered from the infection so far.

