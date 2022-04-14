Delhi govt to issue Covid guidelines for schools amid rising cases

New Delhi, April 14 Delhi government will issue Covid guidelines for schools amid steady rise in the fresh Covid infections, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday

A general Covid guideline will be issued for schools, Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said at a press conference.

He said that the Covid cases have slightly increased in Delhi, but added that there is no need to worry.

"Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia said.

His comments have came amid reports that a student and a teacher at a private school in Delhi tested positive for Covid earlier in the day.

"I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The Education Department will tomorrow (Friday) issue guidelines to schools in this regard," Sisodia added.

Meanwhile, the capital on Wednesday reported 299 fresh Covid cases which is nearly 50 per cent rise from the previous day.

