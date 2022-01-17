Delhi likely to report 4,000-5,000 less Covid cases on Monday: Jain

New Delhi, Jan 17 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the capital city is expected to report a substantial decline of around 4,000-5,000 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Jain said that this is the fourth consecutive day when the city is going to report declining trends in fresh Covid infection. Around 14 to 15 thousands cases may be reported.

Talking to media, he said that around 2,700 beds occupancy was reported on Sunday and over 13,000 beds are still unoccupied in the hospitals.

Health Minister Jain said that Delhi has so far administered 2.85 crores vaccines doses and hundred per cent of its eligible population have been inoculated with the first dose of vaccines.

"Eighty per cent of eligible population in the city have received their second dose of vaccines, while 1,27,000 individuals have been administered precautionary dose which includes 3,5000 population of 60 plus age group, 60,000 frontline workers and 32,000 healthcare workers", added Jain.

Delhi has no vaccine shortage as of now and has a stock of around 10 days, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday recorded 18,286 new Covid cases along with 28 deaths. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally to 17,09,870.

The active Covid cases have also registered a decline at 89,891 as per the Delhi health department.

