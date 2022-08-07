Delhi logs 2,423 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 7 Delhi on Saturday reported a marginal rise in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 2,423 against 2,311 reported on previous day, and two further deaths, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also marginally risen to 14.97 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,045, out of which 5,173 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,725 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,35,152, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,69,527 and the death toll 26,330.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 228.

A total of 16,186 new tests 11,260 RT-PCR and 4,926 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,96,18,166 while 25,468 vaccines were administered - 1,810 first doses, 4,052 second doses, and 19,606 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,59,50,173, according to the health bulletin.

