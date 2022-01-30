Delhi logs 3,674 fresh Covid cases, 30 deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Jan 30 The capital city on Sunday registered significant decline in Covid cases at 3,674, against 4,483 cases reported a day earlier. The fresh Covid infections have pushed the tally to 18,27,489 so far.

In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus claimed 30 lives, pushing the death toll to 25,827.

Meanwhile, Delhi's positivity rate has also reduced to 6.37 per cent with active Covid cases declining to 21,490, as per the Delhi health department on Sunday.

With Covid recovery rate climbing to 97.41 per cent, the active Covid case rate in Delhi stands at 1.17 per cent while the death rate continues to be at 1.41 per cent.

With 6,954 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,80,172. A total of 16,165 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 38,853 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 57,686 new tests 46,188 RT-PCR and 11,498 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,48,57,713.

Out of 70,263 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 24,739 were first doses and 34,201 second doses. Meanwhile, 11,323 precaution doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,95,43,034, according to the health bulletin.

