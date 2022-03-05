Delhi records 274 new Covid cases, no death

New Delhi, March 5 The national capital on Saturday reported 274 fresh Covid cases, taking the coronavirus tally to 18,61,463, the city's health bulletin showed.

However, with no Covid related fatality registered in the city, Delhi's death toll remained at 26,134.

According to the bulletin, the Covid infection rate in the city has reduced to 0.58 per cent. The number of active Covid cases has come down to 1,350.

Similarly, the Covid recovery rate stands at 98.52 per cent and the death rate in the capital city is at 1.40 per cent.

With 390 more patients recovering in 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,33,979.

A total of 1,005 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 4,051 in the city.

Meanwhile, as many as 47,652 new tests 39,365 RT-PCR and 8,287 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in 24 hours, taking the total to 3,66,01,106, the bulletin said.

Out of 33,078 vaccines administered, 3,875 were first doses, 27,454 were second doses and 1,749 were precautions doses. The total number of vaccines administered so far stands at 3,15,15,073, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor