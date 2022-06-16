Delhi reports 1,323 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, June 16 Delhi on Thursday reported a marginal decline in daily Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 1,323 against 1,375 recorded on previous day, as well as two new deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly declined to 6.69 per cent, while the number of active cases has risen to 3,948.

With 1,016 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,87,055. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,460.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,17,228 while the death toll has reached 26,225.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 209 in the city.

A total of 19,776 new tests 13,840 RT-PCR and 5,936 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,16,458 while 24,601 vaccines were administered - 3,024 first doses, 7,195 second doses, and 14,382 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,45,77,189, according to the health bulletin.

