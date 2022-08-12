Delhi reports 2,136 new Covid cases, 10 deaths

New Delhi, Aug 12 Delhi on Friday reported a marginal decline in new Covid infection, at 2,136 against 2,726 reported on the previous day, while the number of deaths rose to 10, as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also risen to 15.02 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,343, out of which 5,676 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 2,623 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,45,692, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,80,402 and the death toll has risen to 26,367.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 283.

A total of 14, 225 new tests 11,180 RT-PCR and 3,045 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,96,87,260 while 6,583 vaccines were administered - 252 first doses, 827 second doses, and 5,504 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,60,20,844, according to the health bulletin.

