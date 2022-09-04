Delhi reports 218 fresh Covid cases, no death

New Delhi, Sep 4 Delhi on Sunday reported 218 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 236 on previous day, while there were no fresh deaths, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has marginally risen to 1.93 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 1,172 out of which 832 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 338 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,72,992, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,00,641 and the death toll in the city stands at 26,477.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 148.

A total of 11,267 new tests 7,723 RT-PCR and 3,544 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,99,99,533 while 32,766 vaccines were administered - 2,141 first doses, 5,055 second doses, and 25,481 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,66,51,079, according to the health bulletin.

