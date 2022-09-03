Delhi reports 236 fresh Covid cases, three deaths

New Delhi, Sep 3 The national capital reported 236 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, against 299 cases reported on the previous day, according to the daily health bulletin of Delhi government released on Saturday.

In the same period, the city reported three Covid related deaths.

The Covid positivity rate of the city declined to 1.68 per cent on Saturday. Delhi presently has 1,292 active cases, out of which 914 patients are in home isolation.

With 398 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries went up to 19,72,654.

The number of Covid containment zones in city presently stands at 150.

A total of 14,023 new tests 9,496 RT-PCR and 4,527 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, while 24,181 vaccines were administered in the same time period, including 1,364 first doses, 3,740 second doses and 19,077 precautionary doses.

