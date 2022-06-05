Delhi reports 343 new Covid cases, no death for third day running

New Delhi, June 5 Delhi on Sunday reported decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 343, against 405 recorded on previous day, and no new death for the third consecutive day, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has slightly dropped to 1.91 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 1,422.

With 388 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,81,096. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,016.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,08,730, while the death toll continues at 26,212.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 251 in the city.

A total of 17,917 new tests 11,924 RT-PCR and 5,993 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,23,875, while 31,073 vaccines were administered - 3,438 first doses, 11,265 second doses, and 16,370 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,43,517, according to the health bulletin.

