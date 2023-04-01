Delhi reports 416 Covid cases, highest daily tally in over seven months

New Delhi, April 1 In a concerning development, the national capital reported 416 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, the highest daily count in over seven months, as per the health bulletin issued by the health department.

The city's positivity rate also remained high at 14.37 per cent.

To address the concerns surrounding the spike in the number of Covid cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held a review meeting on Friday. He assured the residents of Delhi that the government is implementing all the necessary measures, and there is no immediate cause for panic.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry released data reporting 2,994 fresh Covid-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases rose to 16,354, taking the country's overall Covid tally to 4.47 crore.

The death toll increased to 5,30,876 with nine fatalities reported on the same day, including two each from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two reconciled deaths in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor