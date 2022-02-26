Delhi reports 440 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 26 The national capital on Saturday reported marginal decline in the number of new Covid cases as it recorded 440 fresh infections against 460 cases on the previous day.

The fresh Covid infection has pushed the tally to 18,59,054 in the city.

In the last 24 hours, two Covid deaths have also been reported, climbing the death toll at 26,119 in the city, said the Health bulletin on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate in the city stands at 0.83 per cent. The active Covid cases have also reduced to 2,063 as per the Delhi Health Department.

With Covid recovery rate continuing at 98.48 per cent, the Covid death rate in capital city stands at 1.41 per cent. The active Covid case rate has reduced to 0.11 per cent in the capital city.

With 460 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,30,872.

A total of 1,488 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 5,049 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 53,173 new tests 43,441 RT-PCR and 9,732 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,62,92,600.

Out of 50,729 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 6,089 were first doses and 42,474 second doses.

Meanwhile, 2,166 precautions doses were also administered in last 24 hours.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,12,84,260 according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor