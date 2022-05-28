Delhi reports 442 new Covid cases, no death

New Delhi, May 28 The national capital on Saturday witnessed a marginal decline in the number of daily Covid cases as 442 fresh infections were reported against 445 recorded on the previous day, as per the Delhi government health bulletin.

However, no Covid related death has been reported for the second consecutive day in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also slightly dropped to 2.02 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 1,641 in the capital city.

With 428 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,78,105. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,138.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,05,95, while the death toll continues at 26,208.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 393 in the city.

A total of 21,914 new tests 14,873 RT-PCR and 7,041 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,84,81,103, while 23,220 vaccines were administered 3,360 first doses, 10,145 second doses, and 9,715 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,41,66,979, according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor