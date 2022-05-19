Delhi reports 520 fresh Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, May 19 Delhi on Thursday reported 520 fresh Covid cases, against 532 recorded on previous day, and one new death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 2.09 per cent, and the number of active cases to 2,377.

With 817 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,73,604. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,755.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,02,180, while the death toll is 26,199.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 1,094 in the city.

A total of 24,918 new tests 16,974 RT-PCR and 7,944 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,82,97,404, while 18,923 vaccines were administered - 1,788 first doses, 7,767 second doses, and 9,368 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,39,61,728 according to the health bulletin.

