Delhi reports 649 new Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, July 21 Delhi on Thursday reported a marginal decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 649 against 686 reported on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 4.06 per cent and the number of active cases stands at 2,209, out of which 1,454 being treated in home isolation.

With 592 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,17,807, while the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,46,313 and the death toll has reached 26,297.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 186.

A total of 15,974 new tests 11,217 RT-PCR and 4,757 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,93,68,325 while 28,435 vaccines were administered - 3,170 first doses, 6,453 second doses, and 18,812 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,55,38,081, according to the health bulletin.

