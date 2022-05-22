Delhi reports decline in fresh Covid cases, 1 more death

New Delhi, May 22 Delhi on Sunday reported a considerable decline in new Covid cases, at 365 against 479 recorded on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has also declined marginally to 1.97 per cent and the number of active cases also fell to below 2,000, at 1,912.

With 530 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,75,381. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,513.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload has jumped to 19,03,554, while the death toll has risen to 26,201.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 676 in the city.

A total of 18,543 new tests 12,292 RT-PCR and 6,251 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,83,63,619, while 35,710 vaccines were administered - 3,670 first doses, 14,787 second doses, and 17,253 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,40,44,950, according to the health bulletin.

