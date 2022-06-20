Delhi reports drop in Covid cases, but 6 deaths now

New Delhi, June 20 Delhi on Monday reported a significant decline in Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 1,060, against 1,530 on the previous day, while there are as many as six new deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 10.09 per cent, while the number of active cases has slightly declined to 5,375.

With 1,221 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,91,536. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen at 4,095.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,23,149 while the death toll has reached at 26,238.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 265 in the city.

A total of 10,506 new tests 9,176 RT-PCR and 1,330 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,88,87,014 while 14,533 vaccines were administered - 856 first doses, 2,334 second doses, and 11,343 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,46,79,181, according to the health bulletin.

