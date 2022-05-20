Delhi reports marginal rise in fresh Covid cases, no death

New Delhi, May 20 Delhi on Friday reported marginal rise in fresh Covid cases, at 530, against 520 recorded on previous day, while there was no fresh death, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen marginally to 2.17 per cent, but the number of active cases has also reported decline to 2,229.

With 678 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,74,282. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,602.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,02,710, while the death toll remain continue at 26,199.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 895 in the city.

A total of 24,458 new tests 16,752 RT-PCR and 7,706 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,83,21,862, while 27,309 vaccines were administered - 3,100 first doses, 11,514 second doses, and 12,695 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,39,89,037 according to the health bulletin.

