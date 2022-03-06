Delhi reports no Covid death for second day running, 249 new cases

New Delhi, March 6 Delhi on Sunday reported no Covid related death for the second consecutive day, while there were 249 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The fresh cases has taken the tally to 18,61,712, while the death toll remains 26,134.

The infection rate stands at 0.59 per cent, while the number of covid cases has reduced to 1,261.

With Covid recovery rate continuing at 98.52 per cent, and the death rate at 1.40 per cent, the active case rate has come down to 0.067 per cent.

With 338 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,34,317. A total of 9,35 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present, and the number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 4,005.

A total of 42,364 new tests 34,854 RT-PCR and 7,510 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,66,43,470.

Out of 42,603 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 4,646 were first doses and 35,185 second doses. Meanwhile, 2,772 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries stands at 3,15,57,676, according to the health bulletin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor