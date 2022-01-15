Delhi reports slight dip in Covid cases at 20,718, death count 30

New Delhi, Jan 15 Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 new Covid cases, a slight dip from Fridays tally of 24,383 cases. The fresh Covid infections pushed Delhis overall tally to 16,91,684.

A total of 30 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national capital's overall death toll to 25,335. The city had reported 34 deaths on Friday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate continues at 30.64 per cent in the city, highest since May 1. The infection rate was 31.61 per cent on May 1, 2021, as per the health department.

The national capital presently has 93,407 active cases.

With 19,554 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 15,72,942. A total of 69,554 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 30,472.

A total of 67,624 tests 54,141 RT-PCR and 13,483 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,39,94,442.

Out of 1,29,538 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 80,606 were first doses and 30,531 were second doses.

A total of 18,401 precautionary doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor