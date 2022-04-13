Delhi sees 50% spike in daily Covid cases

New Delhi, April 13 Delhi on Wednesday recorded a steep rise of nearly 50 per cent in daily Covid cases over the previous day while no new death was recorded.

According to the health bulletin, the city registered 299 cases during the past 24 hours, as against 202 cases. As many as 12,022 people were tested for the infection of which 2.49 per cent were found positive.

Currently there are 504 Covid patients under home isolation while 11 are admitted at hospitals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor