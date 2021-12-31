Delhi sees over 1,700 new Covid cases, infection rate crosses 2%

New Delhi, Dec 31 Delhi on Friday reported 1,796 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day count after May 22 when the tally was 2,260, according to the Health Department bulletin.

With the new cases, the infection tally has climbed to 14,48,211. However, no fresh Covid fatality has been reported in the last three days and the death toll remains at 25,107.

Meanwhile, the Covid infection rate in the city has climbed to 2.44 per cent, the highest in last seven months. According to the Health Department, the city had recorded 2.52 per cent positivity rate on May 24.

The number of active Covid cases have crossed 4,000 mark and stands at 4,410, highest since June 9. According to the Health Department, Delhi had recorded the 4,511 active Covid cases on June 9.

The capital has, so far, detected 320 cases of new Covid variant Omicron. Of these, 57 have been discharged from the hospital.

With a 97.76 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.30 per cent and the death rate stands at 1.73 per cent.

With 467 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 14,18,694. A total of 2,284 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The number of Covid containment zones has risen to 914.

Meanwhile, a total of 73,590 new tests 62,812 RT-PCR and 10,778 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,27,24,935.

Out of 1,70,595 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 72,639 were first doses and 97,956 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,62,40,608 according to the health bulletin.

