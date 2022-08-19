Delhi's Covid tally drops to 1,417, 3 more deaths

New Delhi, Aug 19 Delhi on Friday reported a decline in its Covid tally in the last 24 hours, at 1,417 against 1,964 reported on the previous day, while there were three more deaths, as per the Delhi health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate of the city has come down to 7.53 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 6,146, out of which 4,216 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 2,094 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,59,215, while Delhi's total caseload is 19,91,772 and the death toll has risen to 26,411.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 314.

A total of 18,829 new tests 13,430 RT-PCR and 5,399 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,97,90,352 while 32,387 vaccines were administered - 2,069 first doses, 4,908 second doses, and 25,410 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,61,67,105, according to the health bulletin.

