Delhi's daily Covid tally dips to 247, no new death

New Delhi, June 6 Delhi on Monday saw fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours drop to to 247, against 343 recorded the previous day, while there was no new death for the fourth consecutive day, as per the state government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 3.47 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 1,349.

With 320 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,81,416. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,031.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,08,977, while the death toll continues at 26,212.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 236 in the city.

A total of 7,128 new tests - 6,022 RT-PCR and 1,106 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,86,31,003 while 8,216 vaccines were administered - 718 first doses, 1,981 second doses, and 5,517 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,43,51,733, according to the health bulletin.

