Delhi's daily Covid tally nears 800; positivity rate crosses 4%

New Delhi, June 11 The national capital on Saturday reported considerable rise at 795 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 655 infections recorded on Friday, a Delhi government health bulletin said.

However, no Covid related death has been reported in the city.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has jumped to 4.11 per cent in the city. The number of active cases has also risen to 2,247 in the capital city.

With 556 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,83,598. The number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 1,360.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,12,063, while the death toll continues at 26,218.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 174 in the city.

A total of 19,326 new tests 13,190 RT-PCR and 6,136 Rapid Antigen were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,87,34,272 while 20,201 vaccines were administered 2,006 first doses, 6,275 second doses, and 11,920 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,44,65,633, according to the health bulletin.

