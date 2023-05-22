Delhi's Najafgarh records 46 degrees C for second consecutive day, respite likely soon

New Delhi, May 22 Delhi on Monday continued to face unrelenting heatwave conditions, causing discomfort and distress to the capital's residents, but respite is likely soon as per the Met office.

According to the weather department, Najafgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius on Monday while Pitampura and Narela recorded 45.8 and 45.3 degree Celsius, respectively.

Ayanagar recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius and Palam recorded 44.2 degrees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that similar conditions would continue until rains bring some relief from Wednesday onwards.

It said the maximum temperature will drop to 36 degrees Celsius by Thursday as a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region will bring rain, hailstorm and gusty winds in the northwestern plains starting Wednesday.

On Sunday, Najafgarh recorded the highest at 46.3 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Pitampura, Rohini, Bawana, Ayanagar, Ridge, and Palam were among the other areas that experienced elevated temperatures, ranging from 43.8 to 45 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a peak temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average by three degrees.

The intense heat in Delhi had a noticeable impact on the city, resulting in fewer vehicles on the roads during the afternoon. The usually busy streets wore a deserted look as people sought shelter from the scorching weather. Throughout the day, the relative humidity levels fluctuated between 25 per cent and 74 per cent.

As the national capital is witnessing a severe rise in temperature and heatwave conditions, doctors on Monday warned people of adverse health effects.

"Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Additionally, heatwaves can worsen respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, and even lead to increased mortality rates,a Dr Rakesh Gupta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, told .

"Exposure to heat waves could be very harmful for the old people and people with chronic ailments. Direct exposure for a longer time can lead to dehydration and hyperthermia (abnormally high body temperature)," added Dr. Pradeep Kawatra, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts - Okhla.



