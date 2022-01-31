Director Bharathirajaa recovers from Covid-19, returns home

Chennai, Jan 31 Veteran Tamil film director, Bharathiraja, who was admitted to a private hospital after having tested positive for Covid-19, has now completely recovered and returned home.

In a statement on Monday, Bharathiraja said, "I was in a hospital for a week after having tested positive for Covid-19. I was given intense treatment under the direct supervision of my friend Natesan and have completely recovered and returned home."

"My heartfelt thanks go to Natesan and to the other doctors and nurses of Bharathiraja hospital who aided in my treatment. I also wish to thank the Tamil Nadu government and its doctors and corporation workers."

The Director also thanked friends, directors and other film industry professionals, who had constantly kept enquiring about his well being and also expressed his gratitude to political leaders and the media.

"I humbly request the people to continue wearing masks and practise social distancing in public places," the Director added.

