Do You Know Why India Has Emerged as a Leading Hotspot for Cancer?

In recent years, India has experienced a significant increase in the detection of cancer cases, surpassing global averages. With over 14.1 lakh new cases reported in 2022, the country is facing a formidable challenge. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this surge has unfortunately led to more than 9.1 lakh fatalities. If current trends persist, India could soon emerge as the 'Cancer capital of the World'.

Breast cancer has emerged as the predominant form of cancer among these cases, underscoring the critical necessity for targeted interventions and robust support systems to tackle this pressing public health issue.

According to a report of TOI, though India reports more than a million cases every year that could soon change under what we call an “Epidemiological transition”. India is reaching critical levels in pre-diabetes, hyper-tension, cardiovascular diseases, depression and mental health disorders.

A sedentary lifestyle and stress from work or family responsibilities are driving a growing number of individuals towards smoking, alcohol consumption, and seeking solace in indulgent foods and sweets. In India, the statistics are alarming, with over 25 crore people aged 15 and above actively smoking. Additionally, concerning trends in eating habits have surfaced, revealing that in 2022 alone, approximately 12.5 million children between the ages of 5 and 19 were identified as overweight, highlighting a significant health challenge facing the younger population.

In addition to smokers, millions of individuals regularly consume tobacco, greatly elevating their risk of developing cancers of the mouth, throat, and lungs. The widespread use of tobacco, coupled with severe pollution in metropolitan areas, is notably contributing to the rising incidence of cancer cases in India. Among men, the most frequently reported cancers include lung cancer, mouth cancer, and prostate cancer. Addressing these health challenges requires urgent and targeted efforts to curb tobacco use and mitigate environmental pollution.

Among women, breast, cervix, ovarian, oral, and colorectal cancers are increasingly prevalent due to poor lifestyle habits, elevated stress levels, and tobacco and alcohol use. Chronic stress exacerbates conditions like hypertension and diabetes, particularly impacting women. Obesity rates are also rising, with approximately 90% of women and 80% of men surpassing recommended waist-to-hip ratios in India.

Understanding cancer as the transformation of normal cells into malignant ones highlights the critical importance of early detection, which can significantly improve survival rates—around 85% at early stages versus less than 30% at Stage 3 or later. Adopting a healthy lifestyle with balanced nutrition and regular exercise or yoga is crucial for maintaining overall well-being and regulating bodily functions.