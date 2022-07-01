Doctors' Day: Mandaviya felicitates docs aged above aged 75

New Delhi, July 1 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday felicitated doctors above the age of 75 years to mark the Doctors' Day.

"This year being the 75th year of Independence and with the ongoing celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are also celebrating National Doctors' Day by felicitating the stalwarts from the medical fraternity who are more than 75 years of age for their outstanding dedication and valuable contribution as a doctor to society, humanity and nation," said the Health Minister chairing the Doctors' Day Celebration at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) here.

"Our physic and medical professionals have played a crucial role in our lives. Celebrating the National Doctors Day on July 1 every year is one such effort to recognise their immense role. The day marks the birth as well as death anniversary of the legendary Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the pioneers of the medical profession in independent India and a physician par excellence," he said.

While talking about Covid pandemic, he said that health is seen as a seva in our country and our medical professionals have followed our country's tradition of 'Seva bhav' and 'Seva Parmo Dharma' by working tirelessly and selflessly. "This was the sole reason that our Covid warriors rose to the occasion and performed their duty in a selfless manner," he added.

Mandaviya emphasised that "we must continue our seva bhav as only then will we be able to build a Healthy India, which in turn leads to a Samruddha Rashtra".

Talking about the health challenges like TB, Cataract, Leprosy etc, he urged all the medical professionals and stakeholders to work with commitment and dedication to fulfil the targets like achieving a 'TB Mukt Bharat' and eradicate leprosy.

