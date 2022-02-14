Doctors denied salary for strike period, write to Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 14 The resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) have been denied salary for the period when they were on strike. The resident doctors of the LHMC along with other resident doctors of several hospitals across the country had staged protests for immediate NEET PG counselling in December last year.

The resident doctors have written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over the non-payment of salary of that period. "Despite assurance that salary will not be deducted for the period of agitation, we were not paid. We ave asked hospital administration several times but they declined to release the salary of that period stating that they don't have any written order to pay", said Dr Rakesh Bagdi, Senior Resident Doctor at the LHMC, while talking to .

He said that as the administration is not willing to listen to our concerns, we have been left with no choice but to write to the minister.

"Resident doctors from all over India protested in the month of December 2021, against delay in NEET PG Counselling and it was assured before calling off our protest that no punitive action will be taken against anyone. We would like to draw your attention to our concerns of deduction of salary and leaves adjusted during month of December 2021", reads the letter sent to Mandaviya.

The action has been taken only by the LHMC administration and there is no such action in other central government hospitals, the letter reads further.

Dr Rakesh told that no action of salary deduction has been undertaken in RML hospital and other hospitals who actively participated in the agitation but only in LHMC.

