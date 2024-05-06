Doctors treat woman’s heart disease using minimally invasive transcatheter clips

New Delhi, May 6 Doctors here have used minimally invasive transcatheter clips to treat women suffering from heart disease, as a safe alternative to open heart surgery.

The patient had been experiencing increased palpitations for the past 2-3 years. She previously underwent Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) for Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT) in 2020. Despite the procedure, she continued to suffer from atrial fibrillation (an irregular heartbeat condition) with fast ventricular response (AF with FVR), as well as symptoms of weakness, fatigue, and breathlessness.

Upon admission, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the patient was diagnosed with severe Mitral Regurgitation (MR) and severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR), along with an increase in the size of the left atrium (LA) and right atrium (RA). In severe MR, the heart works harder to pump enough blood to the body, leading to heart failure, while the TR patient’s valve between LA and RA doesn't fully close, causing the blood to flow the wrong way.

Additionally, her left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (LVEF) had fallen to 35 per cent, with mild dilation of the left ventricle.

“This patient, who presented with complex cardiac conditions, could have required open-heart surgery, but our minimally invasive approach using transcatheter clips provided a safer alternative,” said Dr Vanita Arora, Senior Consultant, Cardiac Electrophysiologist & Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals.

During the procedure, the team of doctors successfully reduced the mitral regurgitation from Grade IV to Grade I by placing the mitralclip in the 12-6 o'clock position. The tricuspid clip was then placed, reducing the tricuspid regurgitation from Grade IV to Grade I.

“The patient was discharged in stable condition 48 hours after the procedure, with a 2D echocardiogram showing both clips in place and regurgitation reduced to Grade I,” the doctor said.

