Double Bonanza for Dr. Hrishikesh Pai at the National IVF Summit and Awards 2024

It has been a glorious moment for Dr. Hrishikesh Pai at the recently held National IVF Summit and Awards 2024 hosted by Voice of Healthcare at Hotel Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on June 14, 2024. At a glittering function, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai received the Global Leadership Award in Assisted Reproduction. Bloom IVF Clinic, his chain of fertility clinics was recognized as the Best IVF/Fertility Chain of the Year – West on 14th June 2024. Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, a leading IVF doctor in India, said, ‘I am honored to be on the panel of the distinguished IVF Excellence Awards. Moreover, the recognition of my contribution to IVF through the Global Leadership Award in Assisted Reproduction gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction.’

The National IVF Summit was an insightful forum as it shared valuable insights on the key aspects of IVF including, advancements in IVF, success rate, treatment protocols, accessibility to IVF treatment, and the possibility of IVF treatment coverage within health insurance policies. The forum set the ideal stage for interaction with like-minded IVF experts and researchers enabling value-addition in terms of knowledge transfer. He expressed his hope that IVF treatment would be available at affordable rates in the future. He acknowledged Ayushman Bharat, the Government of India’s health insurance initiative for all Indian populations. He wished that the economically backward youth would be able to access infertility treatments through the Ayushman Bharat policy.

Considered an authority on IVF, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is the Trustee of FIGO (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) (Asia Oceania) and the Founder and Managing Director of Bloom IVF, a well-established chain of fertility clinics in India. He has been at the helm of many IVF programs and initiatives at the national and global levels. One of the most impactful programs that deserve a mention here is the Manyata program, of which he has been the Chief Administrator since its launch in 2017 under the aegis of FOGSI, MSD for Mothers, McArthur Foundation and JHPIEGO. The Manyata program emphasizes upgrading, skilling, and certifying hospital facilities to provide high-quality care. More than 2000 hospitals in India have received certification with plans to expand this program internationally. Many more public initiatives involve Dr Pai and his expertise in assisted reproduction techniques.

As the Founder and Director of Bloom IVF, which has a widespread presence in nearly 10 Indian cities, he has enabled the local population to access the latest and most advanced IVF treatment available in the country. One of the most dynamic and tech-friendly doctors, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, has installed the AI-led Embryoscope 8 time-lapse incubator powered by a super-advanced Convoluted Neural Network (CNN) to identify the most suitable embryo for a successful IVF cycle. It is the first-ever Embryoscope 8 machine to be installed in India at Bloom IVF, Mumbai centre. Bloom IVF is one of the well-known fertility clinics in India, with a nearly 40 - 50% success rate. Under the visionary IVF expert Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Bloom IVF is credited with the introduction of many firsts in assisted reproduction techniques - Assisted Laser hatching and blastocyst culture, birth by combining Egg donation + Surrogacy, Spindle view technology to increase ICSI pregnancy rates, the introduction of oocyte freezing by vitrification and an oocyte bank, Ovarian tissue freezing for young women undergoing Chemo/radiation, Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection (IMSI), In Vivo Vaginal Culture, non-invasive pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and testing of eggs before their freezing.

About Voice of Healthcare

Voice of Healthcare is one of the well-integrated platforms within the healthcare ecosystem. It offers valuable industry connections, and synergies, and connects stakeholders to engage in business relationships. As the host of the National IVF Summit and Awards 2024, Voice of Healthcare proves its mettle and zealous determination to advance the healthcare segment globally to improve public health. Apart from these awards, their array of awards in other health and medical-associated fields

Contact Dr. Hrishikesh Pai

At Lilavati Hospital

A – 791, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (W), Mumbai – 400 050.

Phone: 91-98200 57722

Email: info@drhrishikeshpai.com

About Dr. Hrishikesh Pai

MD, FRCOG (UK-HON), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is one of the most eminent gynecologists and IVF specialists in India. His multi-faceted personality and versatile experience have paved the way for an illustrious medical career for over four decades. An excellent orator and a people’s doctor, Dr, Hrishikesh Pai is warm and friendly when dealing with patients. He is credited with the introduction of IVF and other assisted reproduction techniques in India for which he is well recognized by the medical fraternity.