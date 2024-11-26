Dr. Anju Methil’s Skin and Shape Clinic Offers Revolutionary Weight Loss Treatments in Mumbai

Most people wish to lose weight safely and reliably. Today, doctors recommend revolutionary weight loss treatments that have proven safe and effective globally. Some of these methods are non-invasive, with minimal downtime, and promise great results. The Skin and Shape Clinic, offers many weight loss treatments under the aegis of founder, Dr. Anju Methil, a leading cosmetologist & dermatologist in Andheri, Mumbai. As a leading cosmetologist globally acclaimed for her expertise, Dr. Anju Methil states, ‘Losing weight is challenging; some patients cannot experience the desired result despite strict diets and exercise. Currently, we offer Emerald Laser Machine, EMS, Weight Loss Injection and Coolsculpting as reliable weight loss options. Each treatment adopts a varied approach but focuses on weight loss as the final outcome.’

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, Co-founder of ClinicSpots, a leading healthcare and doctor discovery platform, opines that Skin and Shape Clinic is one of the most preferred clinics offering the latest weight loss procedures under the expertise of Dr. Anju Methil. She states, ‘ I have known Dr. Anju for over 5 years, and my respect for her grows each time she acquires expertise in the upcoming and latest cosmetology procedures and treatments. She has this amazing zeal to learn and treat her patients using them for improved outcomes.’ She proceeds to explain each of these treatments briefly. The Emerald Laser Machine is a non-invasive fat reduction treatment that uses laser energy to melt stubborn fat cells and contour the body. The visible outcome includes melting away the unwanted fat, resulting in a slimmer and well-contoured physique without any side effects. It is a preferred treatment compared with liposuction, body wraps, and cryolipolysis. Doctors recommend the Emerald Laser Machine procedure to treat patients whose BMI is 40.

The EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) is a preferred treatment for toning and strengthening muscles and strenuous and rigorous exercise. This innovative therapy involves sending electrical impulses to the muscles, which contract and relax rapidly. It is a one-of-its-kind therapy that helps burn calories and build muscle mass for a well-chiselled and toned body. Dr. Anju recommends this weight loss approach to treat fat loss in arms, thighs and abdomen, as they resist traditional fat loss methods.

Skin and Shape Clinic also offers revolutionary Weight Loss Injections, which accelerate fat burning, curb appetite, and boost metabolism. The injection contains a powerful combination of essential minerals and vitamins, which, when synced, encourage weight loss in the body. Cool Sculpting refers to cryolipolysis, a fat-freezing procedure that removes stubborn fat in specific body areas. It works by cooling the targeted fat cells, which crystallize and die. The fat cells are processed and removed from the body naturally, leading to considerable loss of body fat.

About Skin and Shape Clinic

Located in Andheri West, Skin and Shape Clinic is known for its state-of-the-art hair, skin, and body treatment and procedures. Dr. Anju Methil is one of the best dermatologists in Andheri and an expert in cosmetic medicine. She has sought training under globally acclaimed top dermatologists and plastic surgeons. As the co-founder of Skin and Shape Clinic, she offers an array of comprehensive beauty and body-enhancing treatments customized to suit the patient’s requirements and expectations. Patients visit her for skin treatments, hair transplants, PRP treatment, chemical peels, Botox, fillers, and other image-enhancing procedures. By offering safe, reliable, and non-invasive weight loss procedures such as Emerald Laser Machine, EMS Therapy, CoolSculpting, and Weight Loss injections, Dr. Anju Methil hopes to help patients overcome their weight issues and regain a healthy lifestyle with improved aesthetics.

