Dr. Devendra Chaukar, Mumbai's leading Head and Neck Oncologist states early detection and treatment of Head and Neck Cancer improves the recovery chances

Since 2022, Dr. Devendra Chaukar has been the Director of Head & Neck Oncology at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital. He has over twenty years of experience in treating head and neck cancer patients. Before joining Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dr Devendra Chaukar was a consultant at the Tata Memorial Hospital from 2002 to 2012 and then HOD from 2012 to 2022. Dr. Devendra is an expert head and neck oncologist in Mumbai, he offers treatment of thyroid cancer treatment, oral cancer, laryngeal and hypopharyngeal cancer treatment, parotid surgery, and salivary gland cancer. He specializes in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of head and neck cancers and thyroid and parathyroid disorders.

Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a doctor discovery and healthcare platform, states, 'Dr. Devendra Chaukar is an exceptional head and neck cancer oncosurgeon with over 20 years of experience. He has acquired precision and expertise in performing critical head and neck cancer surgeries with the best possible recovery outcomes. Surgery is the mainstay of head and neck cancer treatment. He offers comprehensive treatment to every patient based on evidence-based diagnosis. The treatment protocol can include surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and palliative care.

He has acquired expertise performing primary tumor surgery, glossectomy, mandibulectomy, maxillectomy, neck dissection, and even mouth reconstruction, depending upon the patient's medical condition and readiness. He prefers to perform minimally invasive, laser, and robotic surgical techniques as they assist in quick recovery and rapidly restore the body part's functionality. Considered one of the best head and neck onco-surgeons in India, he employs minimally invasive, laser, and robotic surgical techniques when necessary. These techniques assist in maintaining or restoring the afflicted body part's functionality.

An Overview of Head and Neck Cancer in India

In India, 1 in 33 males and 1 in 107 females is at risk of developing head and neck cancer, especially Mouth and tongue cancer. As per GLOBOCAN 2020, there is likely to be a considerable increase in cancer cases in India, to the tune of 2.1 million new cases by 2040. Also, the incidence of head and neck cancer accounts for nearly 30% of all cancer cases. The category of head and neck cancer includes cancers of the oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx. It can also occur in the nose, sinuses, muscles, salivary glands, and nerves. This cancer category also includes squamous cell carcinoma, which occurs in the epidermis or the skin surface of the head, neck, or genitalia.

Dr. Devendra Chaukar states, 'Having been associated with head and neck cancer patients for more than two decades, I recommend increasing awareness of cancer, highlighting the ill effects of tobacco and alcohol consumption amongst the masses. The government should establish more medical centres with trained staff capable of detecting cancer early and other premalignant but curable disorders and increase the survival rate.’ Above all, he reiterates that early-stage mouth cancer detection and treatment can improve recovery. Hence, he urges people to seek timely medical consultation in case of persistent issues in their oral cavity. He shares a patient story of Jai, a young taxi driver from Mumbai with a cheerful personality and a knack for storytelling. Jai discovered a lump in his neck and soon observed increasing hoarseness in his voice, which would not go away. After initial medical treatment from a general practitioner and his recommendation, he sought an appointment with Dr Devendra Chaukar for further investigation.

After the preliminary medical investigation, Dr. Chaukar sought fresh laboratory results, which revealed early-stage neck cancer. He recommended surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation therapy to destroy the remaining cancer cells. Though in shock, Jai and his family consented to the suggested treatment. After a successful surgery and completion of radiation, Jai recovered fully and was declared cancer-free. Also, Dr. Devendra Chaukar advised Jai to adopt a healthy lifestyle that includes no consumption of tobacco or alcohol, limited intake of non-vegetarian food accompanied by adequate exercise and rest, and seeking annual medical checkups to stay safe and healthy.

Contact Dr. Devendra Chaukar

Phone: +91 98205 06232

Email: drdevendrachaukar@gmail.com

Address: Nanavati Max Hospital, Ground Floor, Cabin no 17, LIC Colony, Suresh Colony, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400056

About Dr Devendra Chaukar

Qualifications: M.S. General Surgery D.N.B. Diplomate of National Board M.B.B.S.

One of Mumbai's best head and neck oncologists, Dr. Devendra Chaukar specializes in diagnosing, treating, and managing head and neck cancers. He performs complex head and neck surgeries through conventional, minimally invasive, and robotic techniques. With more than 20 years of extensive experience and expertise in surgical oncology and treatment, he is acclaimed as an excellent doctor offering astute cancer treatment with the best possible outcomes. His previous roles include Professor & Head, Division of Head & Neck, Office charge – HBCH & RC, Vizag & NCG Coordinator and HOD at Tata Memorial Hospital