Dr Karishma Vijan Quintessence Smiles Unveils Revolutionary Oral Care Techniques for Women: Global Fellowship Receives Phenomenal Response

In a landmark event held at the Governor’s House, Dr. Karishma Vijan, a distinguished dental surgeon and wellness entrepreneur, launched her comprehensive guide to women’s oral health. The book was unveiled by the former Governor of Maharashtra, who lauded Dr. Karishma Vijan’s groundbreaking work in shedding light on the unique oral health challenges faced by women. Notably, Dr. Karishma Vijan is the world’s first Indian Asian to author a book specifically dedicated to the intersection of women’s hormonal health and oral care, a pioneering achievement in global healthcare.

This launch marks a significant milestone in the field of dentistry, positioning Dr. Karishma Vijan as a trailblazer in women’s oral health advocacy, being first in the world to launch women oral care treatments for holistic well-being. The event also served as the platform for unveiling Quintessence Smiles oral care treatments designed exclusively for women, addressing critical gaps in healthcare that have long been overlooked. They are the world’s first center with a focus on women oral health treatments.

Pioneering Techniques for Women’s Oral Health

Women experience hormonal fluctuations throughout various life stages - puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause - that can significantly impact their oral health. These changes often lead to issues such as gum disease, dry mouth, and an increased risk of cavities. Gum disease can lead to significant conditions such as premature birth in pregnant women, exacerbated PCOD, diabetes, heart disease, and more.

Quintessence Smiles are global pioneers in women oral health techniques that aim to provide targeted solutions to these issues, focusing on preventive care and early intervention.

“These techniques are not just about treating existing problems but preventing them before they arise,” said Dr. Karishma Vijan during her keynote address. “Women’s oral health is intricately connected to their overall health, and with these innovations, we aim to empower women to take charge of their overall well-being.”

World’s First Fellowship in Women’s Oral Care

One of the most significant highlights for the year is the announcement of the Fellowship in Women’s Oral Care, the first program of its kind in the world. This fellowship, designed by Dr. Karishma Vijan and a team of leading dental experts, aims to train dental professionals in providing women-specific oral healthcare. The program has already received a phenomenal response, with applications pouring in from across the globe. The fellowship has faculty associated with not only the Indian Medical Association and FOGSI but also notable global organizations.

“The fellowship is not just about education; it’s about creating a global network of dental professionals who are passionate about transforming women’s oral health,” said Dr. Karishma Vijan. “We are thrilled by the response and look forward to training a new generation of dentists who will lead this change.”

Global Support

Dr. Karishma Vijan’s commitment to women’s oral health has garnered attention and support from various influential figures. Her recently launched book on women’s oral care, which highlights the connection between hormonal health and dental well-being, has been read by several notable personalities, including prominent celebrities and political leaders.

The book has been well-received for its practical insights and easy-to-understand approach to oral health. Among the recipients were key figures from the entertainment industry and political arena, who praised Dr. Karishma Vijan’s efforts in raising awareness about an often-overlooked aspect of women’s health.

“Dr. Karishma Vijan’s work is a testament to her dedication to improving healthcare for women and generations to come,” said one of the recipients, a well-known Bollywood actress. “Her book is an eye-opener, and I’m confident it will inspire many women to prioritize their oral health.”

This global support further propels the conversation around the importance of women dental care.

Empowering Women Through Oral Health

Quintessence Smiles’ new initiative aligns with Dr. Karishma Vijan’s larger vision of empowering women through healthcare. As a dental surgeon, author, and entrepreneur, Dr. Karishma Vijan has consistently advocated for a holistic approach to health, where oral care plays a pivotal role.

“In many cultures, oral health is not given the attention it deserves, especially when it comes to women,” Dr. Karishma Vijan explained. “Through these new techniques and the fellowship program, we aim to change that narrative. Our goal is to ensure that women everywhere have access to the care they need, tailored to their unique requirements.”

A Milestone for Quintessence Smiles

The launch of these new techniques and the fellowship marks a significant milestone for Quintessence Smiles. Dr. Karishma Vijan attributes this success to her team, her mentors, and the unwavering support of her patients.

“Quintessence Smiles started with a vision to redefine dental care,” she said. “Today, we are not just redefining it - we are leading it. This launch is a testament to what we can achieve when we combine innovation with a passion for making a difference.”

Looking Ahead

With the successful launch of these initiatives, Quintessence Smiles is set to expand its reach, both nationally and internationally. Plans are already underway to introduce these techniques in clinics across India and collaborate with global healthcare organizations.

Dr. Karishma Vijan is also exploring opportunities to integrate these innovations into community outreach programs, ensuring that women from all walks of life have access to quality dental care.

“As we move forward, our focus remains the same: empowering women through better oral health,” Dr. Karishma Vijan concluded. “This is just the beginning, and we are excited for what the future holds.”

Dr. Karishma Vijan: A Trailblazer in Dentistry

Dr. Karishma Vijan is a multi-faceted professional who has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in dentistry. As a dental surgeon, entrepreneur, author, and painter, she has earned national and international recognition for her contributions to healthcare. Her groundbreaking research on Zirconia ceramic crowns was published by Springer Nature in the British Dental Journal, and she is also the author of two books supported by the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra.

Dr. Karishma Vijan’s expertise extends beyond dentistry to her NGO, The Unicorn Xpress Foundation, working for women healthcare and children. Her dedication to empowering women through healthcare has positioned her as a thought leader and a sought-after speaker in the field.

For inquiries and collaboration opportunities, Dr. Karishma Vijan can be reached at drkarishma.vijan@gmail.com