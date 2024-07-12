Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey's Burnett Homeopathy to Host World Homoeopathy Summit 2 at Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab of Dubai will be a witness to the world of homoeopathy on July 14. On this prestigious occasion, many homoeopathic doctors from India and abroad will gather here. Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited is organizing World Homoeopathy Summit-2 this time in Burj Al Arab, Dubai. In this 'World Health Summit', experts from all over the world related to homoeopathy will gather. In World Health Summit-2, homoeopathic doctors from many states of India as well as from more than 25 countries will be honored. The flag of the Indian homoeopathy world will fly high in Dubai.

Celebrities like India's famous young poet Kumar Vishwas, film world star Anupam Kher, MP, and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will participate in this summit. Along with this, famous personalities from the sports world, former cricketers Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Jonty Rhodes will also participate. The foundation of Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited was laid by Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, a resident of Kalyanpur village in Munger district of Bihar. Dr. Nitish, who started his career as a homoeopathy doctor, has built Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited based on his quality. Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey has traveled the journey from the medical profession to the Managing Director of Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited with hard work and the love and blessings of the people.

Dr. Nitish Dubey's nature is his identity. For the second time after 2022, such a big program is going to be held in the world of homoeopathy. Dr. Nitish Dubey says that homoeopathy is the spirituality of India and the science of Germany. He believes that India is going to become a world leader in homoeopathy. Burnet Homeopathy Private Limited is the largest chain of homoeopathic clinics. Dr. Nitish started his first full-fledged homoeopathic clinic in 2000. Gradually, his successful treatment stories began attracting attention, and people from different parts of India flocked to get treatment. Due to the high demand for his treatment, apart from Kalyanpur, Jamalpur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Patna in Bihar, he expanded the treatment to various parts of India including Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. Championing access to quality homoeopathy methods, Dr. Nitish Dubey is credited with popularizing Indian homoeopathy on the international platform.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, the country's renowned homeopath and managing director of Burnett Homeopathic Private Limited, presented his views at the UK-India Business Conference-2022 in the London Parliament in September 2022. Dr. Dubey was specially invited to this. The conference was held on 15 September under the chairmanship of Lord Waverley, a member of the British Parliament. Earlier also, Dr. Dubey has lectured at business meets in many countries including Germany. He was also invited to the Europe India Centre for Business and Industry (EICBI). World Homoeopathy Day, celebrated every year on 10th April, is a day dedicated to acknowledging the importance of homoeopathy in healthcare and its contribution to holistic well-being. In today's age, homoeopathy as a system of medicine is gaining importance, and Dr. Nitish Dubey is making invaluable contributions in this field through his company, Burnett Homoeopathy.

Dr. Nitish Dubey's vision transcends boundaries, as he aims to redefine the field of home remedies globally. With over 100 research papers to his name and over two decades of experience, he remains a beacon of excellence in the field of holistic spiritual healing. Through his prestigious organizations, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. and Hari Om Clinic, Dr. Dubey has organized World Homoeopathy Day across India. These institutes not only provide excellent healthcare but also serve as centers for continuous research and innovation. Dr Nitish Dubey's legacy of excellence is reflected in his leadership at Hariom Homeo, where expertise meets compassionate care. With a team of dedicated doctors, he continues to invigorate and spread hope for a healthier tomorrow.

Dr. Nitish Dubey's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the principles of homoeopathy have ushered in a new era in the field of medicine. As we celebrate World Homoeopathy Day, we must remember his extraordinary contribution and uphold his commitment to the principles of homoeopathy. The next World Homoeopathy Summit will be held in June at Burj Al Arab, Dubai, the only seven-star hotel in the world. Last year, it was held at JW Marques, Dubai, which is also known as the world's tallest hotel. And earlier too, great legends like Nitin Gadkari and Kapil Dev attended the event organized by Burnett Homoeopathy.