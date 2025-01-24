Dr.Sahajanand Prasad Singh: A Passionate And Service Oriented Doctor

Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh, former National President of the Indian Medical Association, former member of the Medical Council of India, and former member of the National Medical Commission (NMC), is a well-known name in India's medical field. The managing committee of the Dr. B.C. Roy Award Fund has also acknowledged Dr. Singh's medical services and his contributions, awarding him the Dr. B.C. Roy National Award in 2017. In recognition of his achievements, the prestigious magazine Outlook honored him with the "Icons of Bihar" award in 2018. Additionally, he was selected for the Global Excellence Awards for two times held in Mumbai in 2019 and 2022, where he received awards from film actress Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher. Given his accomplishments in the medical field, he was also honored with the Pioneers of India Award by Hon'ble Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh at an event in Delhi in August 2024.

Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh, born in a village of historic Nalanda (Bihar) did his MBBS from Nalanda Medical College, Patna and M.S. (General Surgery) from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut (U.P.). He served poor labours and petty workers as Medical Officer and Superintendent, E.S.I. Hospital, Phulwarisharif, Patna for many years. He topped the list of Lecturers in Surgery recommended by Bihar Public Service Commission and served Patna Medical College, Patna in that capacity for many years. He worked as Associate Professor and Head of the Department, General Surgery, Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences, Pawapuri,

Nalanda, a Centre of Excellence in Medical Education of Govt.of Bihar to commemorate Lord Mahavir, Pawapuri and Nalanda. He is recognized as a most popular teacher and efficient surgeon of Bihar. Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh got his distinct identity due to his activities with IMA Bihar and National IMA where he was inducted as leader by none other than the Late Dr. A. K. N. Sinha, pioneer and Past President of National IMA, President, MCI and President, World Medical Association. He got similar blessings from all prominent leaders of all time like Dr. N. Appa Rao, Dr. Ketan Desai etc. In IMA he served in many important positions like Past Chief Election Commissioner, Member of Central Working Committee of IMA HQ and he was Organising Secretary of the very successful IMACON-2006 at Patna. He was Joint Organising Secretary of Golden Jubilee Conference of IMA 1988. He is also Patron of IMA Bihar State Branch,Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh has proved himself the voice of doctors and the ailing people. He organized more than fifteen National Mega Health Camps of Govt. of India in collaboration with IMA in Bihar. He remained in forefront of all socio medical programmes of IMA like Aao Gaon Chalen, Beti Bachao, Breast Feeding, Childhood Diarrhea, Control of AIDS/HIV, Tuberculosis and Leprosy etc. Many flood relief camps, family welfare camps, eye camps were organized in Bihar under his stewardship. He co-operates with government to plan and execute Government Health Policies but puts his dissent whenever he feels that policies are not in favour of the medical profession and common people.

Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh was a member of Medical Council of India for many years, and is member and Registrar of Bihar Council of Medical Registration where he has worked hard to maintain quality of medical education, ethics and practice. He is a member of Senate, Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur, Member of Bihar Red Cross Society, Member of Syndicate, Munger University,appointed by Governor of Bihar .He has been recipient of Best IMA Secretary Award, President Appreciation Award, Chikitsa Ratna Award (2006), Bharat Jyoti Award (2009), Best State Faculty of IMA College of General Practitioners and has been felicitated by several IMA Branches of Bihar and the country. The Manipal University of Mangalore also felicitated him. He has been Secretary, Nalanda Medical College Student Union and Secretary / Patron of Nalanda Medical College Alumni Association.

Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh is a doctor of poor people. In his private practice he charges very meagre fees for consultations and surgical procedures. One can see the vast crowd of poor and rural people at his clinic every day, getting treated and blessing him. He has inculcated the same culture and philosophy to his doctor children. One of his son is a Urologist and General Laparoscopic Surgeon and other is an Orthopaedic Surgeon. His daughter-in-laws are also specialists of ENT and Radiology. They all serve the poor and needy in the same way as Dr. Sahajanand Prasad Singh does. The Management Committee of Dr. B. C. Roy Award Fund in recognition of his services has great pleasure in selecting him for the award under the category of Outstanding service in the field of Socio Medical Relief for the year 2017.

[This article was written with inputs from Mr. Dinesh Anand]