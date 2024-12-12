Efforts towards TB elimination showing significant progress: Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Dec 12 Rajasthan BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore on Thursday highlighted the commendable progress made under the Union Health Ministry’s TB Disease Eradication Programme.

Rathore said that in 2015, the country reported 237 TB cases per 1 lakh population, which reduced to 195 cases in 2023—a decline of 17.7 per cent over eight years.

The TB-related deaths dropped by 21 per cent during the same period, according to Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel's response to a parliamentary question.

Rathore emphasised that the government is working tirelessly to combat TB by providing free medicines and diagnostic services and dispelling societal misconceptions about the disease.

“Financial support of ₹500 per month is being extended to TB patients through the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana to ensure better nutrition. Additionally, the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative offers TB patients and their families extra support, including nutritional, clinical, and vocational assistance,” he said.

He said that in Rajasthan, the number of TB cases dropped from 1.65 lakh in 2023 to 1.45 lakh by October 2024.

Rathore credited the Union Health Ministry for integrating Ayushman Arogya Mandir with TB testing and treatment services and focusing on high-burden areas with targeted interventions.

“Awareness campaigns and the establishment of additional molecular diagnostic laboratories at sub-district levels have further bolstered the program’s success,” he claimed.

He added that the achievements underscore the Union Health Ministry’s commitment to eradicating TB and ensuring a healthier future for the nation.

--IANS

arc/dan

