Eli Lilly Advance Weight Loss Pills Enters Phase Three Clinical Trials in India

Eli Lilly, a US based pharmaceutical company, is spearheading the development of a potential game-changer in the weight-loss industry with its oral drug called Orforglipron. The drug, currently undergoing phase three clinical trials in India, aims to offer an alternative to injectable weight-loss medications for individuals with type-two diabetes and obesity or overweight at increased cardiovascular risk.

Orforglipron's advanced-stage trials involve 120 participants across 12 sites in India, focusing on assessing its safety and efficacy compared to insulin glargine. Preliminary research from phase-two trials indicates that the drug, taken orally once daily, has shown promising weight-loss results comparable to injectable medications like Wegovy (semaglutide) or Saxenda (liraglutide) from Novo Nordisk.

The Indian market has witnessed the introduction of oral forms of semaglutide, such as Rybelsus, for treating type two diabetes, but injectable counterparts like Ozempic/Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro/Zepbound boast superior weight-loss outcomes. However, these injectables are not yet available in India due to ongoing clinical trials and regulatory processes.

Eli Lilly's global CEO, David Ricks, expressed optimism about orforglipron's potential, citing its convenience and efficacy, especially in a country like India with a significant obesity burden. The drug's success could alleviate the supply shortages currently affecting injectable weight-loss drugs.

Medical experts anticipate better adherence to orforglipron due to its oral administration, offering a more comfortable alternative to injections. With Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk competing to capture a substantial share of the global anti-obesity drugs market, estimated to exceed $100 billion by 2030, India's anti-obesity drugs market is also witnessing robust growth, reaching Rs 474 crore in January.

As orforglipron progresses through clinical trials, its potential to revolutionize weight-loss treatment could have far-reaching implications for individuals battling obesity and related health conditions worldwide.