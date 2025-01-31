Even low-level traffic air pollution can damage your liver health

New Delhi, Jan 31 Just 10 micrograms daily of traffic-derived PM2.5 particles may be enough to harm your liver and raise the risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, according to a new study on Friday.

Fatty liver, also called hepatic steatosis, is the most common liver disease worldwide. The disease occurs due to excess fat build-up in the liver cells.

Previous studies have pointed out lifestyle factors such as a bad diet, lack of exercise, and excessive alcohol as the major reason behind fatty liver.

The new research conducted in mice suggests that our environment, particularly exposure to traffic air pollution can also contribute to the disease.

"We think of air pollution as being harmful to people's lungs, but it has a broader impact on health including on the liver," said lead author and Professor Hui Chen from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS).

"When we inhale air pollution, very tiny particles known as PM2.5 enter the bloodstream through the lungs. The liver, which filters toxins from the blood, then accumulates these substances, including heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, nickel, and zinc," added Chen.

The study, published in the Journal of Environmental Sciences, said the team exposed mice to 10 micrograms of traffic-derived PM2.5 particles daily.

The team measured inflammation, fibrosis, and changes in liver sugars and fats at four, eight, and 12 weeks.

Although there was no significant change in four weeks by eight weeks there was disruption to the normal metabolic function of the liver. And by 12 weeks, significant changes were visible -- 64 specific functional proteins in the liver showed change. Many of these were linked to conditions like fatty liver disease, and immune system dysfunction.

Exposure to air pollution particles caused more immune cells to gather in the liver, increasing inflammation. It also led to more scar tissue forming, the team said.

They also found potentially harmful fats like triglycerides, diacylglycerols, and ceramides increased in the mice's liver.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor