Evidence-based ayurvedic products are future of wellness: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, Nov 24 Evidence-based ayurvedic products are the future of wellness, said Union Minister for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav.

He was speaking about the upcoming SIDDHI 2.0 (Scientific Innovation in Drug Development, Healthcare and Integration) programme, organised by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush.

The conclave, to be held in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh from November 25-26, is positioned as one of the most significant national platforms advancing the scientific, industrial, and commercial ecosystem of Ayurveda.

“SIDDHI 2.0 represents our continuous efforts and commitment to boost the traditional medicine sector and transform Ayush into a system that stands firmly on scientific foundations,” said Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare

“CCRAS has created a strong national platform for innovation, and its engagement with industry is crucial for transforming research outcomes into high-quality Ayurvedic products that meet global expectations,” he added.

SIDDHI 2.0 marks a decisive shift towards research-led product development, indigenous technologies, and faster translational pipelines -- priorities at the heart of India’s current Ayush innovation strategy.

“Ayurveda’s future lies in its ability to convert validated research into accessible and reliable solutions. SIDDHI 2.0 is a timely initiative that brings together CCRAS’ scientific strength and the manufacturing capabilities of India’s Ayush industry, enabling faster product development and smoother regulatory pathways,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

The initiative is being driven by the scientific leadership of CCRAS, which has articulated a strong national vision for evidence-based Ayurveda. CCRAS is poised to outline India’s rapidly evolving Ayurvedic research ecosystem, playing a central role in drug development, standardisation, validation, regulatory advancement, and commercialisation.

Positioned as a national translational accelerator, SIDDHI 2.0 aims to expand industry adoption of CCRAS technologies, strengthen institutional networks, enhance quality and regulatory systems, and support the development of globally competitive Ayurvedic pharmaceuticals.

